President Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khojavend's Khanoba village

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district on March 18.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on reconstruction progress and upcoming projects in the village, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Khanoba village is located in the administrative territorial district of the same name in Khojavend, 15 kilometers southwest of the district center. It was historically a residential area belonging to the Garabagh khans. Prior to the occupation, the village had a secondary school, a club, a library, a medical point, and a communications department. The village was liberated following the anti-terror operation carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in 2023.

The village has 153 individual houses, of which 21 are unfit for use and 132 are partially usable. Of the partially usable houses, 26 are already ready for occupancy, with an additional 106 expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A few days ago, at the initial stage, 25 families comprising 114 people returned to the village. By October, the relocation of another 107 families is planned. In total, since October last year, 1,818 people (441 families) have returned to six residential areas of the Khojavend district.

A number of measures have been implemented in Khanoba village to address social infrastructure needs. Two existing transformer substations, as well as electricity and gas lines, have been restored. New electricity, gas, and fiber-optic lines have been laid, and repair work has been carried out at the subartesian well and pumping station.

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The head of state and the First Lady also visited the home of Beybala Gasimov, a resident who recently returned to the village.

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Later, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents of Khanoba village.

The head of state lit the Novruz bonfire together with the village residents.

Afterwards, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva spoke with the village residents.

Greeting the residents, President Ilham Aliyev said: “All conditions have been created in the village—for living and working. The main thing is that you have returned to your native Garabagh land. I congratulate you on the upcoming holidays. You will celebrate both Ramadan and Novruz here—in your native Garabagh region. This is a great happiness. After a long break, you will now celebrate these holidays in your homeland.

The Novruz bonfire is right here—let us go and light it together.”

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “Indeed, this is a great happiness. For two years now, this land has been liberated from occupation. Khanoba village was freed in September 2023, and since then reconstruction has begun—houses have been rebuilt, and all necessary conditions have been created. In other words, our glorious Victory has been a source of pride for several years. This is the sixth year I am celebrating Novruz in Garabagh. The first time was in 2021, and every year since then, on the eve of Novruz, I have come to Garabagh, where we light the Novruz bonfire together. This is a great happiness.

We have restored our national pride, ensured justice and territorial integrity, and driven the enemy out of our lands. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Our Armed Forces demonstrated great heroism both in 2020 and in 2023. As a result, we are here today, and we are the rightful owners of these lands. Because Armenia had reduced everything to ruins. Entire villages, settlements, and cities were destroyed. Only a few dilapidated houses remained—but look at them now. Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli—everything had been completely leveled. Armenians were illegally settled in Lachin and Kalbajar after being brought from abroad—those areas were also in a deplorable condition.

We are rebuilding everything. In just five to six years, more than 80,000 people are already living, working, and studying in Garabagh and East Zangezur. Almost every month, and even every week, former internally displaced persons return to their native lands within the framework of the ‘Great Return’ Program. You yourselves have been here for several days now.

Once again, I congratulate you. Live happily now, in peace, security, and tranquility. The time has come to build and create. All necessary conditions have been established in the village, and there are also employment opportunities—both in the public and private sectors. There are arable lands, pastures, and water resources. Electricity and gas are available. The air here is like that of a resort—you are living in a resort area. You deserve it. You can already feel the difference in the air. Clean air and water are among the main factors for human health.

Now we will live forever on this native Garabagh land. We had to return—and we have returned as a victorious people. Once again, I congratulate you.”

The residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created for them.

News.Az