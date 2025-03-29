4 mln Tanzanians to benefit from new digital library system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tanzania Library Services Board (TLSB) will launch an integrated national digital library system in June, allowing 4 million Tanzanians to conveniently access books, journals, and educational materials from home, an official said on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Mboni Ruzegea, director general of the TLSB, said the digital library system to be established in cooperation with the e-Government Authority (eGA) is part of the government's broader efforts to modernize library services and expand access to educational resources.

"Our objective is to transform how library services are accessed and utilized across the country," Ruzegea told a news conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

She said the initiative also aims to enhance access to knowledge, foster a culture of reading, and encourage research in Tanzania.

"This digital system is expected to significantly improve the delivery of library services, especially in remote areas where physical libraries may be scarce or inaccessible," added Ruzegea.

