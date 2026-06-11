Finland’s Stubb turns down EU mediator role in Russia talks

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Finland’s President Alexander Stubb has refused to act as Europe’s negotiator in dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Earlier, Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy, said that the Finnish leader should represent Europe in negotiations with Russia.

Merezhko described Stubb as a “brilliant diplomat” who is capable of conducting negotiations and communicating with the US president.

However, the politician rejected the proposal. Stubb believes that Europe should be represented in the talks by the E3, consisting of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. At the same time, countries such as Finland or Norway could effectively support the process by acting behind the scenes.

“Personally, I do not see myself as a representative in this matter. I believe that this should be led by the major players, namely France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” said Finland’s president.

In his view, the right time has now come to begin dialogue with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as Kyiv is in a strong position.

“We are now in a situation where Ukraine is in a strong position militarily, politically, and economically. So, I believe it is time for Europe to contact the leadership of Russia, or more precisely, President Putin, for diplomatic negotiations,” Stubb said.

On May 25, Alexander Stubb suggested he could become the European Union’s representative in peace talks with Russia.

Europe has decided to take the initiative in the negotiations, given that the United States has shifted its focus away from the war in Ukraine to the conflict in the Middle East.

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are currently on pause, while Washington allows for their resumption under certain conditions, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

News.Az