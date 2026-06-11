India reports vessel incident off Oman amid regional maritime tensions

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India has reported an incident involving a vessel off the port of Shinas in Oman, according to the Indian embassy, marking the third such maritime incident in the region this week.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in Gulf waters following recent attacks on commercial shipping involving vessels linked to Indian seafarers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Indian embassy in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to obtain further details about the latest incident.

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According to the report, the vessel involved has been identified by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India as MT Jalveer, although officials have not confirmed whether Indian nationals were on board.

The incident follows the deaths of three Indian seafarers who were killed in a U.S.-led strike on another vessel earlier in the week, which Washington said targeted ships violating restrictions related to Iran.

India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that the missing seafarers from the Settebello had been found dead after identification of recovered bodies.

Indian authorities have reportedly raised concerns with the United States over the strikes, while the U.S. Central Command stated that the targeted vessels were involved in transporting oil linked to Iran or attempting to enter Iranian ports.

News.Az