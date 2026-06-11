Trump warns of more strikes on Iran if no deal is reached

Trump warns of more strikes on Iran if no deal is reached

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U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could face further military strikes if a deal to end the conflict is not reached, amid continuing exchanges between Washington and Tehran.

The remarks came as tensions remained high following a new round of U.S. military operations against targets in Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an agreement, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

Trump said Iran must agree to U.S. terms for ending the conflict or face additional attacks, warning that military action could continue if negotiations fail.

According to the report, the U.S. president stated that American forces had already carried out strikes against Iranian targets and indicated that further operations could follow if a settlement is not achieved.

The comments came as U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged attacks for a second consecutive day, with both sides accusing each other of undermining efforts to reach a peace agreement. Diplomatic contacts have continued, including mediation efforts involving regional actors, although major differences remain unresolved.

The escalation has increased concerns over regional stability, energy supplies and global markets, while international calls for restraint have intensified amid fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

News.Az