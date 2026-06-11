Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran

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Jordan’s air defense systems and the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and shot down 20 missiles launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory, according to the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army.

The interception operation took place early Thursday amid heightened regional tensions, with the missiles reportedly targeting the Azraq area in Zarqa Governorate, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

Missiles were successfully intercepted before reaching their intended targets inside the Kingdom.

A military source said the operation resulted in no casualties or significant damage to residential areas or critical infrastructure. Missile debris fell in uninhabited locations as a result of the interceptions.

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According to the statement, specialized engineering teams were deployed immediately after the incident to secure the affected areas, remove debris and ensure that no explosive materials or other hazards remained at the sites.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said they remain on the highest levels of readiness and vigilance, stressing that the Kingdom will not allow any violation of its airspace or the use of its territory in regional conflicts.

Military officials reaffirmed that protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of citizens remains the armed forces’ top priority as monitoring and security operations continue across the country.

News.Az