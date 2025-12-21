€40,000 worth of silverware and porcelain were stolen from the Elysée Palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Silverware and porcelain, estimated to be worth up to €40,000, were stolen from the French presidential residence. The palace's chief curator announced the disappearance of the items, some of which are national heritage, News.Az reports, citing Guardian.

Most of the pieces came from the famous Sèvres manufactory in Paris, which had been owned by the French state since 1759.

The case gained momentum when representatives of the manufactory discovered the missing items on online auction sites like Vinted. Interrogation of staff led law enforcement to one of the silverware handlers at the residence. His inventory records clearly indicated that he had planned the thefts. Investigators established that the man knew the manager of an online tableware company, and found ashtrays labeled "French Air Force" and "Sèvres Manufactory" on the Vinted account, which were not intended for sale.

During searches of the manager's home, car, and personal locker, approximately 100 items were found: porcelain, a René Lalique figurine, Baccarat champagne flutes, and copper pots. The official and two of his accomplices have been detained, and the items have been returned to the Élysée Palace. The suspects will stand trial on charges of theft of property from the National Heritage List. They face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of €150,000.

