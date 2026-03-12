Is Iran preparing to attack California with drone?

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. federal authorities have warned law enforcement agencies in California about a potential security threat linked to Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to a notice from the FBI obtained by ABC News, Iranian operatives may attempt to launch drones from a vessel located off the U.S. West Coast, targeting unspecified sites in California if the United States conducts military strikes against Iran, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ships claim Chinese identity in Strait of Hormuz to dodge attacks

IDF targets Iran’s Basij in Tehran strikes - VIDEO

Iran’s new leader ‘in coma, lost leg’ after Trump strike kills father: Report

Italy to withdraw troops from Iraq base

The warning reportedly circulated among police departments in late February, around the time when the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against Iranian targets. The alert indicated that intelligence suggested Iran had considered a scenario in which unmanned aerial vehicles could be deployed from an unidentified ship positioned near American shores.

However, U.S. officials noted that the FBI currently has no additional information regarding the timing, method, or specific targets of the possible attack. The notice also did not clarify how a vessel carrying drones could approach close enough to the United States to carry out such a strike.

Authorities emphasized that the warning was issued out of caution as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise and security agencies monitor potential threats beyond the region.

The development comes amid an increasingly volatile confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, raising concerns that the conflict could spill over far beyond the Middle East.

News.Az