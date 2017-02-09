44 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 44 Daesh terrorists were “neutralized” over the last 24 hours as part of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military announce

Turkish Armed Forces, who use the word "neutralized" to refer to killed, wounded or captured terrorists, also hit 253 Daesh targets in air and artillery strikes over the same period, the General Staff said in a statement.

Coalition aircraft hit six Daesh targets in northern Syria during 24 hours, the statement said.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which involves Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish forces, was launched last August to secure Turkey’s border with Syria against terrorists and support opposition forces.

Since November, the operation has focused on taking the town of Al-Bab, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the Turkish border, from Daesh.

News.Az

