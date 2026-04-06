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5.4-magnitude jolts Cebu, Philippines

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5.4-magnitude jolts Cebu, Philippines
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A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Cebu on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic quake struck 17 kilometers southeast of Bogo City at around 3:22 p.m. It was 10-km. deep, News.Az reports, citing PNA.

Phivolcs logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV - San Francisco, Cebu; Hilongos and Villaba, Leyte

Intensity III - Liloan, Talisay, Cebu City, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu; Isabel, Baybay, Carigara, Ormoc City, and Abuyog, Leyte; Esperanza, Masbate; Hinundayan, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Kawayan and Naval, Biliran; Roxas City, Capiz; Carcar, San Fernando, Argao, and Asturias, Cebu; Iloilo City; Dulag, Alangalang, and Palo, Leyte; La Carlota City, Negros Occidental; Silago, and Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity I - Tapaz, Capiz; Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Jordan, Guimaras; Passi City, Iloilo; Aroroy, Masbate, Cataingan, Masbate; Bacolod City, Negros Occidental; Gandara, Samar

Instrumental intensity is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said both aftershocks and damage are expected from the earthquake.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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