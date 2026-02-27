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Tag:
Tremor
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A powerful earthquake struck northern Japan early Monday, intensifying concerns after a series of recent tremors and prompting warnings of more to come.27 Apr 2026-09:10
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A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Cebu on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).06 Apr 2026-16:59
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A magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district on Friday, as reported by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.27 Feb 2026-21:03
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A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents.27 Feb 2026-13:22
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