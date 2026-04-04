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Turkiye's Van hit by strong earthquake

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Turkiye's Van hit by strong earthquake
Photo: Getty Images

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Turkiye, according to official sources.

The tremor occurred in the Tuşba district of Van Province, News.Az reports, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake originated at a depth of 7 kilometers, making it relatively shallow and potentially more noticeable at the surface.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but authorities are monitoring the situation.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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