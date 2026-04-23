6-month-old baby girl found abandoned in stroller in Times Square

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Police said they received a 911 regarding the infant shortly before finding them and the child was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition for evaluation, per the outlets. The infant was found by officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in the busy tourist area on the night of Tuesday, April 21, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

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CBS News reported that the baby was 1 years old, while WABC said authorities estimated the baby to be approximately 6 months to 1 years old.

News.Az