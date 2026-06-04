New images show aftermath of strike on Russian corvette Boykiy - PHOTOS

New images show aftermath of strike on Russian corvette Boykiy - PHOTOS

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A daring long-range Ukrainian drone strike has successfully targeted a key Russian warship deep inside enemy territory, proving that no Russian naval asset is out of reach.

On Wednesday, June 3, operators from Ukraine’s 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces executed a precision strike on the Russian corvette Boykiy. The warship was sitting in a dry dock in Kronstadt—a naval base near St. Petersburg—lying an astonishing 1,100 kilometers (approx. 680 miles) away from the Ukrainian border, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Photo: Damage caused by the strike on the corvette Boykiy (t.me/kiber_boroshno)

Photo: Damage caused by the strike on the corvette Boykiy (t.me/kiber_boroshno)

Newly released satellite imagery from open-source intelligence group CyberBoroshno confirmed the direct hit. The images capture thick smoke billowing from the vessel as Russian emergency crews scramble with multiple hoses to extinguish the blaze.

The Boykiy is not just any ship; it is a modern, active combat unit vital to Russia's maritime strategy.

The Build: A Project 20380 corvette built in 2011 and commissioned into Russia’s Baltic Fleet in 2013.

The Arsenal: It carries advanced guided missile weaponry and has frequently been deployed in operations near NATO borders.

The Role: Recently, the ship was heavily relied upon to escort tankers belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet," which bypasses international oil sanctions.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized that crippling the Boykiy significantly weakens Russia’s naval capabilities and presence in the Baltic region.

The dry dock strike was part of a larger, coordinated overnight drone wave aimed at dismantling Russia's military infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed successful strikes not only in Kronstadt but also in Tambov, stating that all targets were directly linked to financing or supporting Russia’s war machine. Concurrently, drones targeted Moscow overnight, forcing Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to report emergency responses to falling debris following alleged interceptions.

News.Az