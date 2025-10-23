6.1 magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook the sea southwest of Southeast Maluku Regency, Maluku Province, Indonesia, at 6:46 p.m. Jakarta time on Thursday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake’s epicenter was located 192 km southwest of Southeast Maluku at a depth of 117 km, at coordinates 6.17°S, 131.08°E, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BMKG confirmed that the earthquake does not pose a tsunami threat, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Indonesia sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, making it one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where earthquakes are a common occurrence.

