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US says it will speed development and use of AI for national security

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US says it will speed development and use of AI for national security
Source: Reuters

The White House said on Friday it would accelerate the development ​and use of AI for national ‌security applications, while stressing that the technology should not be used to carry out unlawful surveillance.

The Trump ​administration said earlier this week that ​it would ask leading AI developers to voluntarily ⁠submit their most capable models for ​government cybersecurity tests before releasing them to the ​public, as security fears mount in Washington over powerful new AI systems, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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"Under my Administration, the United States ​can and will responsibly accelerate the use ​of AI across intelligence and warfighting domains in line ‌with ⁠American values," President Donald Trump said in a national security memorandum.

Trump said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had 90 days to update an ​existing directive on ​the ⁠autonomy of weapons systems "to ensure the deliberate adoption of AI systems ​that respect the chain of command."

Trump ​added ⁠that AI technologies should not be developed or used by the national security enterprise "to censor ⁠free ​speech ... or conduct unauthorized or ​unlawful surveillance activities."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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