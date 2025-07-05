7 injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion, including 5-year-old

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in a boat explosion on Lake Lanier during Fourth of July celebrations, authorities confirmed Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the explosion occurred around 7 p.m. in Landshark Cove, near Margaritaville, when a 23-foot cabin cruiser that was being towed suddenly exploded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon, the injured range in age from 5 to 45. Five of the victims were transported to local hospitals, including at least one individual who was airlifted due to the severity of their injuries. Several suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The Hall County Fire Department reported the vessel was fully engulfed in flames as high as five feet when emergency crews arrived. The fire was extinguished with help from Gainesville Fire’s Marine Rescue boat and a portable pump.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lake Lanier, a popular recreation spot in North Georgia, sees a surge in boating activity during summer holidays. Officials are urging boaters to exercise caution, particularly when refueling or operating older vessels.

News.Az