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6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Italy coast

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6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Italy coast
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A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Italy in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

GFZ said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 253 kilometers (157.21 miles).


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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