Large-scale Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine, including Kyiv, kills 9, injures 96

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on June 2, targeting various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, with missile and drone fire, KYIV INDEPENDENT reports.

Across the country, at least nine people have been killed and 96 others injured, officials said.

The brunt of the attack appears to have fallen on Kyiv. At least four people were killed and another 58, including two children, were injured in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. In the Podilskyi district, a nine-story building collapsed following a reported double-tap strike, and people may be trapped under the rubble, according to Klitschko.

"In the Podilskyi district, cars are on fire as a result of an attack. At another address, missile debris fell on the roof of a building, causing a fire and breaking windows," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

Damage to 15-story and 24-story residential buildings was also reported in the city's Solomianskyi district.

Drone debris fell near a kindergarten, and a fire broke out at the site of a building under construction in the Obolonskyi district, Tkachenko added.

Fires broke out after debris fell at gas stations in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts and at a commercial building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. A fire was also "raging" on the second and third floors of a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said.

Car fires and exterior damage were reported at a medical clinic in the Holosiivskyi district, while part of a business center collapsed, officials said.

Communities in the surrounding Kyiv Oblast also came under attack overnight. Damage to homes, a warehouse, and a "non-residential" building were reported in Bucha and Vyshgorod.

Elsewhere, in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, at least five people were killed and 25 injured after multiple residential buildings were struck by missiles and drones, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Photos and videos posted online show partially collapsed low-rise buildings in Dnipro. At least 23 of the injured victims required hospitalization, including a 13-year-old girl.

In Kharkiv, multiple districts of the city were struck by several drones and missiles, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Damage was reported to multi-story residential building, vehicles, as well as administrative buildings. A total of 10 people people were injured in the attack.

Three residents of the region suffered injuries in the attack, Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Amid the attack, Poland's Air Force said it had scrambled Polish and allied aircraft to protect Polish airspace.

News.Az