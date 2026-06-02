Japan's Okinawa hit hard as Typhoon Jangmi heads toward Kyushu

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Typhoon Jangmi moved north toward Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday after battering Okinawa a day earlier, according to the country’s weather agency, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The government said nine people suffered minor injuries in the southern island prefecture as the typhoon passed through the area.

More than 300 flights, primarily to and from Kyushu, were canceled on Tuesday, authorities said.

As of noon, the season’s sixth typhoon was located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Yakushima Island and was moving northeast at around 35 kilometers per hour, carrying winds of up to 126 kph, the weather agency said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said about 48,000 households in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures were experiencing power outages as of 5 a.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that strong winds and heavy rain could cause landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rivers to overflow in the Amami region on Tuesday and across western Japan from Tuesday into Wednesday.

News.Az