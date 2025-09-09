7 trapped after landslide hits Indonesian mine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven workers were trapped after a landslide struck a mine in Indonesia's Central Papua province late Monday, a rescue official said Tuesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Monday at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Mimika regency, operated by PT Freeport Indonesia, said I Wayan Suyatna, head of the local search and rescue office.

Underground mining operations have been suspended, and the workers are believed to be safe, according to the company's statement.

"The company has asked us to prepare for evacuation," Suyatna told Xinhua. He said debris is being cleared to open a passage for the workers, who have already received food supplies.

"Our team and equipment are on standby, ready to evacuate once conditions allow," he added.

