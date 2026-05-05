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One minor among two Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes

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One minor among two Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes
Creator: Stringer | Credit: REUTERS

At least two Palestinians have died and several others were injured in Israeli strikes near Gaza City, according to Wafa news agency.

Israeli bombing hit the vicinity of Bahloul Station, west of Gaza City, killing a minor and wounding several people, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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Israeli strikes also targeted the vicinity of Kuwait Roundabout, killing one person and wounding three.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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