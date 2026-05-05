Carney appoints former Justice Arbour as Canada’s governor general

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On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour as the country’s next governor general, representing King Charles, the nation’s head of state.

Born ​in Montreal, Arbour, 79, has also worked ⁠as the United Nations' chief prosecutor ​for the International Criminal Tribunal for the ​former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda and as the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. She will ​replace Mary Simon, who was the ​first Indigenous Canadian in the post, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"As Canada’s next Governor ‌General, ⁠Louise Arbour will represent the best of Canada to our citizens and to the world – a Canada clear-eyed about the ​challenges we ​face, and ⁠steadfast in the values we uphold," Carney said in a ​statement.

The governor general, a largely ​ceremonial ⁠position, performs functions such as swearing in governments and formally signing legislation, but ⁠is ​also the commander in chief ​of the military and can summon or dissolve Parliament.

News.Az