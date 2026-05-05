Carney appoints former Justice Arbour as Canada’s governor general
On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour as the country’s next governor general, representing King Charles, the nation’s head of state.
Born in Montreal, Arbour, 79, has also worked as the United Nations' chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda and as the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. She will replace Mary Simon, who was the first Indigenous Canadian in the post, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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"As Canada’s next Governor General, Louise Arbour will represent the best of Canada to our citizens and to the world – a Canada clear-eyed about the challenges we face, and steadfast in the values we uphold," Carney said in a statement.
The governor general, a largely ceremonial position, performs functions such as swearing in governments and formally signing legislation, but is also the commander in chief of the military and can summon or dissolve Parliament.
By Ulviyya Salmanli