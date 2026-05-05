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Carney appoints former Justice Arbour as Canada’s governor general

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Carney appoints former Justice Arbour as Canada’s governor general
Credit: La Presse canadienne / Adrian Wyld

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour as the country’s next governor general, representing King Charles, the nation’s head of state.

Born ​in Montreal, Arbour, 79, has also worked ⁠as the United Nations' chief prosecutor ​for the International Criminal Tribunal for the ​former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda and as the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. She will ​replace Mary Simon, who was the ​first Indigenous Canadian in the post, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"As Canada’s next Governor ‌General, ⁠Louise Arbour will represent the best of Canada to our citizens and to the world – a Canada clear-eyed about the ​challenges we ​face, and ⁠steadfast in the values we uphold," Carney said in a ​statement.

The governor general, a largely ​ceremonial ⁠position, performs functions such as swearing in governments and formally signing legislation, but ⁠is ​also the commander in chief ​of the military and can summon or dissolve Parliament.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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