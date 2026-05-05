Drones spotted in Finland likely originated from Ukraine, coast guard reports

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The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Section reported that the two drones detected over eastern Finland on Sunday most likely originated from Ukraine.

As early as Sunday, the drones were suspected to have come from Ukraine. However, the defense did not rule out a Russian incursion, and the incident is being investigated as an airspace violation, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The drones came from the south and flew in a northeasterly direction over the border with Russia. It is not known where they crashed, according to the Swedish Coast Guard, which is investigating the case, Hufvudstadsbladet reports.

On Sunday morning, Russia had reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the western parts of the country.

At the end of March, several drones crashed in southeastern Finland. They were later found to be Ukrainian, and the Ukrainian government apologized to Finland.

News.Az