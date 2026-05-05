Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold inaugural political talks

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Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov made an official visit to the Republic of Ecuador on May 4–5.

As part of the visit, the first political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador were held in the capital, Quito, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The consultations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Ecuador’s Vice Minister of Human Mobility, Alejandro Dávalos.

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, humanitarian, energy, cultural, and tourism sectors. Both sides also expressed support for closer cooperation between relevant institutions to boost agriculture, business, and investment.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol on the first political consultations, as well as a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Ecuador.

As part of the visit, Elnur Mammadov delivered a presentation on “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy” at Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy. In addition, he gave interviews to the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador and to the country’s leading state-run online newspaper, “El Telegrafo.”

The program also included a meeting with Azerbaijani business representatives operating in Ecuador.

News.Az