A missing plane has been found on a mountaintop in Indonesia

The search for a missing Indonesia Air Transport ATR aircraft in the Bantimurung National Park has taken a major step forward after rescue teams found an object believed to be the plane’s fuselage, News.Az reports, citing Meteor TV.

Head of Operations of the Makassar National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Andi Sultan, said the search resumed at 6:15 a.m. Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Sunday, with ground teams deployed to comb the area. A helicopter from Sultan Hasanuddin Air Force Base was also dispatched to support the aerial search.



“At 7:46 a.m., we received information that debris believed to be part of an aircraft door had been sighted,” Andi Sultan said in Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.



Minutes later, the ground search team reported a further discovery. A large object suspected to be the fuselage of the ATR aircraft was found shortly afterward.



“At 7:49 a.m. WITA, a large section believed to be the fuselage and tail was located,” he said.



The suspected fuselage and tail section were found on the slopes of Mount Bulusaraung, north of the mountain’s peak, in an area straddling Maros and Pangkep regencies.



“We have deployed a team that departed earlier to reach the location. At the moment, our personnel are holding temporary positions because access to the fuselage is extremely steep,” Andi Sultan explained.



He added that dense fog currently covers the summit of Mount Bulusaraung, requiring the team to carefully assess safety conditions before proceeding with evacuation and further operations.

