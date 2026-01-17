Aircraft loses contact in Indonesia's South Sulawesi

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ATR 400 aircraft flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar lost contact on Saturday around Maros Regency in Indonesia's South Sulawesi.

The aircraft, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, was scheduled to land at Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Makassar, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It reportedly lost contact at around 1:17 p.m. local time while flying over the Maros area.

According to local media, Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in Makassar said search teams had been dispatched to the suspected location after receiving coordinate data from Indonesia's air navigation service provider, AirNav Indonesia.

"We are currently heading to the location after being provided with coordinate points from AirNav, around the Leang-Leang area in Maros Regency," said Andi Sultan, head of operations at the Basarnas Makassar office.

He said preliminary information indicated that the aircraft had departed from Yogyakarta and was en route to Makassar when contact was lost. A joint search-and-rescue operation involving three teams and about 25 personnel has been deployed to the area.

In a separate statement, Maros Police Chief Douglas Mahendrajaya was quoted by local media as saying that police were also verifying reports of the aircraft losing contact in the region.

"Yes, the information is correct, but we are still in the process of confirming it," he said.

