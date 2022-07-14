About 20 workers arrested in a mine in Iran's East Azerbaijan province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently, about 20 workers were arrested in the Songun mine located in Varzigan city, East Azerbaijan province of Iran, the Free Union of Iranian Workers (FUIW) says, News.az reports.

According to information, the arrest of those workers was made following the strike of thousands of workers of the mine. The security agencies carried out the arrest with the cooperation of the management of the Songun copper complex and the contracting companies.

The information also stated that Behnam Zarei, a journalist living in Varzigan, was arrested in connection with the five-day strike of the workers and on a complaint from the Song complex management.

News.Az