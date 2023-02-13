(Ad) Azercell offers support to rescue forces of Ministry of Emergency Situations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator has increased the balance on the numbers of the MES employees dispatched to Türkiye, News.az reports.

The rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to Türkiye following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continue to carry out a significant search and rescue response as well as activities to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake.

Azercell expresses its sincere gratitude and respect to our rescuers providing them with uninterrupted communication services. Based on the list provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan the mobile operator has topped up the balances of both post-paid and prepaid line subscribers dispatched to Türkiye. Relevant notification has been sent to the subscribers via SMS.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, Azercell has increased the roaming balance of all its subscribers caught in the earthquake in Türkiye.

The leading mobile operator extends its deepest condolences to the relatives of the disaster victims and all the brotherly people of Türkiye and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

News.Az