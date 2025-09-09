ADA price declines while Cardano struggles to hold support & Remittix captures whales with 4,500% potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ADA price continues to face downward pressure as Cardano struggles to defend key support levels near $0.829. Technical signals point to weakness, with declining daily active addresses, a bearish MACD crossover, and a slide into a descending channel all weighing on sentiment.

With limited ecosystem catalysts compared to faster-moving rivals, traders are bracing for possible dips toward $0.75 or lower. At the same time, whales seeking higher returns are rotating into Remittix (RTX), the PayFi altcoin projected for a 4,500% rally in 2025, making it one of the most closely watched tokens this cycle.

ADA price faces bearish pressure

The ADA price has slipped to around $0.8338 with technical signals suggesting weakness is deepening. Cardano has fallen into a descending parallel channel, a pattern often tied to sustained bearish trends. The MACD has flipped negative, with a bearish crossover showing that selling pressure is building. Daily active addresses are also in decline, underscoring weaker network demand.

Analysts warn that unless ADA can hold at $0.82 support, the next bearish targets are between $0.75 and $0.70, with $0.67 being an extreme bearish scenario. Any recovery would depend on ADA breaking above resistance levels, though momentum remains capped by limited ecosystem catalysts.

Why Remittix is attracting whales

While ADA consolidates and whales reduce exposure, Remittix (RTX) has emerged as one of the most talked-about alternatives in 2025. Built in the PayFi sector, Remittix enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 countries, addressing the $19 trillion global payments market. Its utility-driven model, featuring transparent flat fees, real-time FX quotes, and a merchant-ready Pay API, positions RTX as a practical adoption play rather than just a speculative asset.

Key Highlights Fueling Remittix Growth

$23.6 million raised with 643M+ tokens sold

Listings secured on BitMart and LBANK

Q3 2025 wallet beta supporting 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats

Transparent flat fees and real-time FX quotes

Pay API designed for global freelancers and merchants

Unlike ADA’s stalled momentum, Remittix is in rapid expansion mode. The confirmed listings on BitMart and LBANK add credibility, while its Q3 2025 wallet beta will launch with support for over 40 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies. These milestones are fueling whale interest, with analysts suggesting RTX could rally from $0.10 to as high as $4.50, a 4,500% return.

Final takeaway

The ADA price continues to trade under pressure, with weak technicals and limited catalysts keeping upside in check. While Cardano’s long-term potential remains, its short-term momentum appears capped unless whales re-enter in force.

In contrast, Remittix is building traction with a payments-first roadmap, exchange listings, and strong funding momentum. Analysts increasingly argue that whales shifting capital from ADA into RTX could be positioning for the kind of exponential returns Cardano once promised but has struggled to deliver.

News.Az