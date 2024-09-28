Afghanistan embassy in London shuts down

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an expected development, Afghanistan’s embassy in London has been closed, AFP reported on Friday.

The embassy closure comes after the interim government severed relations with the diplomatic missions set up by the former Afghan government.A notice displayed on the gate to the consular section read: “The embassy of the Republic of Afghanistan is closed.” But Afghanistan’s flag was still flying.Earlier in the month, Afghan ambassador Zalmai Rassoul had announced the embassy would close “at the official request of the host country” on September 27.But a Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson insisted: “This decision was not made by the UK government.”The spokesperson said: “The State of Afghanistan decided to close the embassy in London and dismiss its staff. We continue to support the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance to those most in need.”Although it has not recognised IEA, London says there is “no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration of Afghanistan”.Meanwhile, the Afghan embassy confirmed on its website that its consular section in London closed on September 20.In late July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul had said it “bears no responsibility” for credentials including passports and visas issued by missions out of step with Kabul’s new rulers.The ministry cut ties to Afghan embassies in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Canada and Australia.The BBC reported diplomats at the Afghan embassy in London have been asked to leave the UK or apply for political asylum.

