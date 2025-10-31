AI chatbot platform to block kids after teen’s death sparks lawsuit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Character.ai, a popular AI chatbot platform used for role-playing and creative storytelling, will block users under 18 from open-ended conversations starting November 24.

The change comes after a 2024 lawsuit claimed the app contributed to the death of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III in Orlando. Reports say he spent increasing time in sexualized chats with the bot while isolating from real-life interactions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the next month, teens under 18 will be limited to two hours of chat daily, with further reductions planned. The company is also introducing age-assurance tools and a nonprofit focused on AI safety for young users.

“As AI evolves, protecting younger users is crucial,” Character.ai said. “We aim to balance creativity with community safety.”

The new measures will expand to other countries in the coming months.

News.Az