Baku hosts 2nd OTS NGOs Solidarity Forum

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The 2nd Solidarity Forum for non-governmental organizations from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Baku.

The event featured four panel discussions focused on cooperation among civil society institutions across the Turkic world, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Representatives of civil society organizations from eight countries - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Hungary - exchanged views during the discussions.

The 1st Solidarity Forum of NGOs of OTS member countries was held on November 23-26, 2025, in Baku and Nakhchivan, organized by the State Support Agency for NGOs. At the event, the Platform of NGOs of OTS member countries was established in the city of Nakhchivan, which entered the organization's history with the Nakhchivan Agreement in 2009 and carries great symbolic and spiritual significance for the organization. Leadership of the Platform was entrusted to Azerbaijan as the current chair of the OTS. At that forum, panel discussions titled "Towards WUF13 - A First in the Turkic World" were also organized in Nakhchivan.

Within the framework of the 2nd Solidarity Forum of NGOs of OTS member countries, the First Cooperation Forums of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan-Northern Cyprus NGOs will also be held for the first time.

In the past, on May 19, 2022, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye NGO Cooperation Forum was held; on November 27, 2023, the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan NGO Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzuli; on December 5, 2024, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum was held in Tashkent; and on November 24, 2025, the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum was held in Baku. These forums are of significant value for the joint, coordinated activities of Turkic world NGOs within the framework of the UN and other international institutions.

This is already the second time in the last seven months that NGOs from OTS member countries have gathered in Azerbaijan.

News.Az