Pope Leo to visit France Sept. 25-28

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The Vatican announced that the first U.S. pope, elected in May 2025, will make a notable visit to Paris to tour the headquarters of the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO.

The visit will come after a trip to Spain in June, demonstrating the pope's interest in engaging with historically Catholic but increasingly secular European countries which had been largely overlooked by his predecessor, Francis, News.Az reports, citing France24.

It will be the first papal state visit to France since Benedict XVI went in September 2008.

While Francis visited France three times as pope -- to Strasbourg, Marseille and the island of Corsica -- those trips were not official state visits by the Holy See.

The president of the French Bishops' Conference (CEF), Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, had extended an invitation to Leo to visit France, one repeated by President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the pontiff at the Vatican in April.

"We are delighted that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has confirmed his visit to France. This visit next September will be an honour for our country, a source of joy for Catholics and a great moment of hope for everyone," Macron posted on X.

News.Az