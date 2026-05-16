MİT foils international spy network in Türkiye

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Seven suspects have been arrested in a MİT-led operation for allegedly gathering sensitive information on civil society groups, associations, ethnic communities, and public officials in Türkiye on behalf of foreign intelligence services, according to security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization determined that a network led by a suspect identified by the initials B.E. had gathered and transferred information to two foreign services, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet daily news.

The activities of the network were monitored through physical surveillance, cyber tracking and technical surveillance, according to the same sources.

During the investigation, authorities documented the group’s communication channels with foreign services, reporting methods, payment mechanisms and instructions, they added.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in four provinces as part of a joint investigation conducted by MİT, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and special teams from the Ankara police anti-terror branch.

Seven suspects, including B.E., were detained. Two other alleged members of the network were already in prison over separate offenses, the sources said.

News.Az