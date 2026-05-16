Nigeria investigates suspected gas exposure incident at schools

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Local education and environmental authorities have launched an investigation into a suspected gas exposure incident affecting several schools in Nigeria's southwestern Ogun State, according to a statement on Saturday.

Ola Oresanya, commissioner for environment in Ogun State, said in the statement that students and teachers at multiple schools in the Ijebu Ode area complained of weakness, stomachaches, and breathing difficulties after inhaling an unidentified substance on Friday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to Oresanya, the affected persons were taken to local hospitals, while relevant agencies commenced emergency response measures. Authorities from the ministries of education and environment, security agencies, and local governments are jointly handling the situation.

Local media reports that more than 100 students and teachers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oresanya said an air quality monitoring device installed at one of the affected schools detected elevated methane concentrations in surrounding areas, recording levels of about 13,500 parts per million.

He noted that the methane concentration remained below the lower explosive limit, but required immediate technical investigation and precautionary measures.

According to the official, the ongoing investigation will seek to determine the source of the emissions, assess potential exposure risks, and evaluate the presence of other gases in the environment.

News.Az