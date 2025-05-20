Yandex metrika counter

AI proves more persuasive than people, study finds
Artificial intelligence can match — and even surpass — humans in persuading others during debates, according to a new study.

Experts say the results are concerning, not least as it has potential implications for election integrity, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

“If persuasive AI can be deployed at scale, you can imagine armies of bots microtargeting undecided voters, subtly nudging them with tailored political narratives that feel authentic,” said Francesco Salvi, the first author of the research from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. He added that such influence was hard to trace, even harder to regulate and nearly impossible to debunk in real time.

“I would be surprised if malicious actors hadn’t already started to use these tools to their advantage to spread misinformation and unfair propaganda,” Salvi said.


