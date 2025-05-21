News.az
Tag:
Ai Development
France's Mistral to build data centers in Sweden
11 Feb 2026-16:10
Washington and Brussels shift to high-risk AI regulation with new penalties and safeguards
11 Nov 2025-10:36
Amazon eyes additional multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic
10 Jul 2025-12:04
Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity to boost AI infrastructure
01 Jul 2025-12:44
Apple eyes Anthropic or OpenAI o boost Siri performance
01 Jul 2025-00:01
TomTom slashes jobs amid push to integrate AI
30 Jun 2025-13:24
Scale AI hits $29B valuation with major Meta investment
13 Jun 2025-09:15
Oracle shares climb on strong AI-fueled cloud revenue expectations
12 Jun 2025-14:05
Chinese researchers develop world’s first AI-based fully automated chip design system
11 Jun 2025-10:51
OpenAI to acquire iPhone designer Jony Ive’s AI startup for $6.4 billion
21 May 2025-21:55
