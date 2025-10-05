Al Hadath: Hamas is ready to hand over all living hostages at once

Al Hadath: Hamas is ready to hand over all living hostages at once

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas will be able to free all living Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip within one day, News.Az informs via Al Hadath TV channel.

At the same time, his source in the movement said the radicals would need "additional time" to hand over the remains of the dead captives to the Israeli side. On this issue, the channel's source asserted, the US is prepared to "show flexibility."

Al Hadath also noted that members of the Hamas leadership in Gaza will be able to leave if they wish and receive a guarantee from Washington that they will not be subject to subsequent assassination attempts.

In addition, the movement is ready to hand over weapons to a special body to be formed from Egyptian and Palestinian security forces under the auspices of the UN, the channel reported.

The source also emphasized that the radicals are "interested in implementing the provisions of the Gaza plan" prepared by US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible." Israel, he said, is seeking to "hinder" the implementation of the US president's initiative by refusing to cease bombing the enclave.

Hamas itself has not yet commented on this information.

News.Az