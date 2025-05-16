Albania eyes gas imports from Azerbaijan via TAP next year

A local employe walks near a compressor station of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Seman near Fier, Albania April 11, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Albania is preparing to start importing gas from Azerbaijan in 2026 via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Albanian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Ceno Klosi has announced.

"Albania will receive gas for the first time via the TAP pipeline. The gas pipeline already passes through Albanian territory and extends to Italy, but in the future, a project to lay a branch to the north may be discussed. It is currently under consideration," Klosi said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, Albania is striving to fill the gap in the gas supply to end users and considers the project as strategic.

TAP is planned to receive an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year from 2026, of which 1 billion cubic meters will be received by Italy and another 200 million cubic meters by Albania.

News.Az