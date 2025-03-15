Aleppo International Airport in Syria to reopen on March 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday that Aleppo International Airport will reopen for air traffic starting next Tuesday, March 18.

The airport is now fully equipped to receive flights after completing all technical and administrative preparations. Both domestic and international flights will operate in tandem with the airport's reopening, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aleppo International Airport, the second largest in Syria after Damascus International Airport, serves as a key hub for air transport, connecting Aleppo, known as Syria's economic capital, to several domestic and international destinations.

News.Az