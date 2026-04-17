Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan prioritizes support for small island nations

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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has said that Baku prioritises international cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy, noting that during its presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan strengthened solidarity among member states and supported small island states.

Speaking at a meeting with Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul on Friday, Gafarova said that during Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29, the country focused on the concerns of small island states and held a special summit to address their challenges, according to News.Az, citing local media.

She also highlighted that the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network has become a key platform for advancing multilateral parliamentary cooperation.

In response, Alfredo Pacheco reaffirmed his country’s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, noting that increased parliamentary contacts would contribute to stronger bilateral ties.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations and other issues.

News.Az