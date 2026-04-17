From expo to carnival: Hainan’s consumption experiment

Photo: A humanoid robot on display at the technology pavilion of the China International Consumer Products Expo, April 11, 2026.

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This is not your ordinary expo. Here, you can try on a pair of sleek black glasses, and suddenly, you can understand nearly 90 languages in real time. You can ask for directions in English, hear the answer in Chinese, and somehow still feel like you’re in a sci-fi movie. As if that wasn't enough, the glasses can also guide you wherever you want to go. Convenient... or slightly intimidating?

That’s the kind of “wait, is this real?” moment waiting for visitors at this year’s China International Consumer Products Expo. From April 13 to 18, the expo takes place in three major cities in Hainan, China's tropical island paradise, showcasing thousands of examples of the next big thing.

But that's far from all Hainan is offering. Because once you step outside the exhibition halls, the experience expands. You might stumble upon an international cycling race, wander into a beachside food pop-ups, or find yourself watching a sunset concert by the sea. As the island integrates retail, tourism, and sports into a coordinated experience, somewhere between shopping and sightseeing, the line between “consumer” and “traveler” starts to blur.

Global shopping under duty-free rules

Inside the expo, it’s essentially a curated world tour — minus the jet lag. Brands spanning more than 60 countries and regions bring everything from Canadian health and wellness products, French fashion design, Swiss watches and shoes, and food and handicrafts from Russia and Bulgaria. The expo also features more than 200 new product launches, offering an early look at emerging trends.

But the experience goes well beyond window shopping. Many items are available for on-site purchase, allowing visitors to take them home at tax-deducted prices thanks to Hainan’s duty-free policies. These remove the need for traditional tax refund procedures, making buying more immediate and convenient.

And let’s be honest, this makes it far more dangerous for your wallet.

Beyond the halls: Coastal leisure and tourism

Yachts on display at sea during the China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan, April 16, 2025. [Photo: VCG]

Remember, don’t stay only inside the expo halls, otherwise, you’re missing half the story.

From April 15 to 18, the Sanya section of the expo also features a yacht exhibition showcasing leading names from around the world, including Lagoon from France, Ferretti from Italy, and Princess Yachts from Britain.

Alongside static displays inside exhibition halls, on-water demonstrations allow visitors to step aboard and experience the yachting lifestyle at sea for themselves.

Wanning is just one example. Situated in the southeast of Hainan, the city is home to a chain of bays stretching across roughly 110 kilometers of coastline.

Riyue Bay, on a similar latitude to Hawaii, has become a well-known surfing destination that draws enthusiasts year round. In addition to gliding across the waves, visitors can experience the speed and excitement of motorboat rides on open water. Divers can explore clear seas filled with schools of colorful fish, while adventure seekers can take to the skies by parachute, with stunning views of the ocean, coastline, and drifting clouds below.

That means trying on smart glasses to flying over the ocean in a single day. This is the kind of itinerary we’re talking about.

As evening falls, the focus shifts again. Open-air night markets come alive with the aroma of food, the scent of coffee, and charming folk performances, while the sounds of splashing water and laughter from nearby waterparks only adds to the lively atmosphere.

It’s less “trade fair,” more “island festival.”

From expo to island circuit: Cycling becomes a consumption engine

And just when you think the schedule couldn’t get more packed, Hainan adds another layer — a full-scale international cycling race. From April 15 to 19, the event brings together 20 world-leading cycling teams and a total prize pool of $200,000.

Over five days, spanning nearly 900 kilometers across 12 cities in Hainan, the race takes riders deep into and around the island, with each stage offering different landscapes, riding conditions, and cultural encounters.

A tropical forest in Wuzhi Mountain, Hainan, Dec. 12, 2025. [Photo: VCG]

Starting from flat coastal highways where riders battle the sea winds, the route moves onto winding mountain roads rising toward forested peaks. It passes through Li ethnic villages with traditional thatched houses dotted along the roadside, and cuts through tropical forests filled with the sounds of birds, monkeys, and frogs, eventually looping back toward the modern urban centers.

Designated viewing areas not only allow expo visitors a front-row seat to the competition, it also offers a chance to engage with local ethnic culture and cuisine. You can pick tea on dreamy mist-covered hillsides, learn to weave traditional textiles, or explore tropical forests where streams cascade down the mountains and diverse wildlife thrives.

According to the People’s Daily, the cycling race attracted around 200,000 visitors to the designated viewing areas in five cities in 2024, generating more than $1.5 million in direct tourism spending and boosting hotel occupancy rates by 30%.

The China International Consumer Products Expo is evolving into a festival that extends beyond commerce and sport. It also features a range of cultural and entertainment performances, including violin concerts, bamboo flute recitals, and folk song performances, along with national-level exhibitions of Cambodian stone sculpture and pottery.

And perhaps that’s the real experiment here.

Taken together, the expo is no longer just a showcase of global products, but part of an emerging event-driven consumption model. One where buying, experiencing, and exploring are no longer separate activities, but part of the same journey.

Because in the end, people may come for the expo — but they stay for everything else.

By Chen Ziqi, CGTN reporter

News.Az