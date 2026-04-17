Thailand boosts wildfire response with satellite tech

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The Thai government is enhancing its wildfire response by utilizing satellite technology to detect and control fires more rapidly, as wildfires have escalated in northern and western Thailand.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana, the approach was recently applied in Sri Lanna National Park in Chiang Mai's Mae Taeng district, where satellite data identified multiple hotspots in a remote forest area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials deployed teams on foot due to difficult terrain, reaching the site hours later and bringing the fire under control.

Data from Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency indicated that Thailand recorded 4,656 hotspots on Thursday based on satellite data. Of those, 2,697 were found in conservation forest areas, and 1,206 in national reserved forests.

"The government prioritizes leveraging technology to enhance field operations, in order to make firefighting more effective even in hard-to-reach areas, reduce environmental impact, and protect public health, especially during PM2.5 pollution crisis," said Lalida.

Thailand's Pollution Control Department reported on Friday that PM2.5 levels had exceeded the standard in 40 provinces, with the north and northeast facing the most severe conditions.

News.Az