Hikmet Hajiyev highlights Azerbaijan's multiple geopolitical identity

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Azerbaijan sees a historic shift towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus after decades of conflict, a senior aide to President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Türkiye.

Speaking at the session titled “South Caucasus: A Strategic Hub in the Making”, Hikmet Hajiyev highlighted Baku’s role in stabilising the region and shaping a new geopolitical reality.

“Just a few years ago, the region was fragmented by borders, lines of contact and conflicts. Today, real peace prevails in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening it. We have demonstrated both political determination and diplomatic courage in this effort. Though it may sound simple, it carries profound significance,” Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said, according to News.Az, citing AZERTAC.

“Historically, the Caucasus has never fully experienced peace, and we are now shaping that reality. We cannot deny the past — that would be unrealistic. We have had a difficult history, but we are moving forward, leaving it behind,” he added.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijan’s role extends beyond the South Caucasus, describing the country as having a multi-layered geopolitical identity.

“On the one hand, we are an integral part of the South Caucasus; on the other, our ethnic, historical and cultural ties with Central Asia position us within that broader space. We also play an active role in the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), which is emerging as a key platform for geopolitical cooperation,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s proximity to the Middle East creates further opportunities for regional engagement. “Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Syria cooperation serves as a vivid example,” Hajiyev said.

News.Az