Alibaba launches Quark AI glasses in China, enters global wearables race

Alibaba launched its new Quark AI glasses in China on Thursday, marking the tech giant’s push into the growing AI wearables market dominated globally by Meta.

Priced from 1,899 yuan ($268), the Quark headset is powered by Alibaba’s Qwen AI model and app. Unlike bulkier mixed-reality headsets, the Quark glasses resemble regular black-frame eyewear, a design Alibaba says will make the device more practical for daily use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said the glasses will integrate deeply with its ecosystem, including Alipay and Taobao, enabling features such as real-time translation, instant price recognition and other on-the-go AI tools.

Alibaba has accelerated its consumer AI ambitions after trailing rivals in recent years. Earlier this month, it rolled out a major upgrade to its AI chatbot as part of a broader strategy to catch up in the AI hardware and software race.

The global market remains competitive. Meta holds roughly 80% of VR headset share, while Apple sells its Vision Pro and Samsung launched its Galaxy XR headset in October using Google’s AI capabilities.

Chinese competitors are also entering the space. Xiaomi introduced AI-powered glasses in June, while Baidu already has a similar device on the market.

News.Az