Alibaba shares rise as AI drives 34% cloud sales jump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba delivered better than expected revenue in its fiscal second quarter as sales in its key cloud computing division accelerated, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

Here’s how the company did in its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 versus LSEG estimates:

Revenue: 247.8 billion Chinese yuan ($34.8 billion) versus 242.65 billion yuan.

Revenue rose 5% year-on-year.

Investors are focused on Alibaba’s cloud computing division which books its revenue related to artificial intelligence. Over the past few quarters, Alibaba’s cloud revenue growth has accelerated.

Alibaba reported a 34% year-on-year rise in cloud computing revenue to 39.8 billion yuan versus expectations of 37.9 billion yuan. That growth rate was faster than the 26% notched in the June quarter.

In September, the company said it plans to increase spending on AI models and infrastructure development, on top of the 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) over three years it announced in February.

On Monday, Alibaba said its Qwen app, the Chinese giant’s rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, surpassed 10 million downloads within the first week of its public launch. The app is powered by Alibaba’s Qwen artificial intelligence models.

Meanwhile, the company has been investing heavily in the cut-throat instant commerce market. This a product offering from Alibaba and some of its Chinese e-commerce rivals that promises super-fast delivery on certain items.

Investment in this new segment has weighed on the profitability of Alibaba’s overall business even as cloud computing remains strong.

News.Az