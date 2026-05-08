Allegations of Emirati airstrike on Qeshm pier reported, Iranian media say

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Unverified claims have emerged alleging that Emirati fighter jets carried out an airstrike on the Bahman pier in Iran’s Qeshm port, according to Iranian media reports citing unnamed and Israeli sources.

Tasnim News Agency reported that some sources said explosions heard in Bandar Abbas were linked to Iranian air defence systems engaging small aerial targets, News.Az reports.

Other reports cited by Iranian media alleged that the UAE conducted a hostile operation at the Bahman pier, with one Israeli source specifically claiming that Emirati fighter jets bombed the facility.

The claims have not been independently confirmed, and no official statement has been issued by either Iranian or Emirati authorities.

The Iranian report added that if the allegations are verified, the UAE would “pay the price” for what it described as a hostile act.

According to a Fox News reporter citing a senior US official, the US military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas on Thursday, with the official saying the operation did not amount to a resumption of war or a termination of the 7 April ceasefire.

Iranian authorities said their armed forces responded to what they described as US military aggression in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coastline, including alleged strikes on an Iranian oil tanker and other vessels. Tehran said it carried out retaliatory attacks on US naval assets and warned of further responses if attacks continue.

News.Az