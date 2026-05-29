EAEU leaders call for Armenia referendum over EU path, Kremlin says

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The leaders of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states adopted a joint statement in Astana on Friday expressing concern over what they described as “substantial risks” to the economic security of member states arising from Armenia’s preparations to join the European Union, warning of potential damage to the bloc’s members.

The statement, signed by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation and made public by the Kremlin, supported a proposal for Armenia to hold a nationwide referendum “in the shortest possible time” on whether to pursue EU membership or remain within the Eurasian Economic Union, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

It cites actions taken by Yerevan, including what it describes as the Armenian parliament’s approval in 2025 and the president’s signing of a law initiating the process of accession to the European Union. It also references the EU’s endorsement of Armenia’s European aspirations at a joint Armenia–EU declaration adopted on 5 May 2026.

The signatories said that representatives of the EAEU intergovernmental council from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia would report at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026 on possible consequences of suspending the EAEU treaty in relation to Armenia.

News.Az