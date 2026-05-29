Georgia arrests six foreigners over alleged home cannabis cultivation

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Georgia’s Central Criminal Police Department has arrested six foreign nationals accused of operating underground cannabis-growing facilities in rented apartments across Tbilisi, the Interior Ministry said.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly organised indoor plantations in several districts of the Georgian capital, where cannabis was cultivated on an industrial scale, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The detainees face charges of illegal acquisition and possession of narcotics in especially large quantities, facilitating drug distribution, and illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances. Under Georgian law, the offences carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The arrests followed searches of rented apartments that had allegedly been converted into mini-plantations. Police said officers seized cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabis plants and dried marijuana.

Investigators also confiscated packaging materials and equipment allegedly used for cultivation and processing.

The Interior Ministry did not disclose the identities or nationalities of those detained. The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az